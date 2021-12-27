Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

