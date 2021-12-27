AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 105.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,778,000 after acquiring an additional 53,465 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $363.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.23. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

