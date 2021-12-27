VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of VBI Vaccines worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $622.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

