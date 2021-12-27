AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Upstart by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Upstart by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $148.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.19 and its 200-day moving average is $214.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock valued at $413,262,802. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

