Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

