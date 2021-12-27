Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $6.98 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 269,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.91 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16.

