Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 11,760 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

