Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 210,044 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after purchasing an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,256,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,386,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 641,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.