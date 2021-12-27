Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 38 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $352.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

