SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1,619.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Stepan worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.75. Stepan has a 1-year low of $109.08 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

