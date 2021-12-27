New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Okta worth $33,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $228.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

