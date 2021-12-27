FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.06% of FirstCash worth $37,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 99.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

