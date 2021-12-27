New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.03 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $34,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

