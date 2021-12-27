New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,051 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Corteva worth $35,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,493,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,151,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 32.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 234.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.