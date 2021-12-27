New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 27,405 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Nordson worth $36,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $253.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.