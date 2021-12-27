New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 224,314 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.27% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $38,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

