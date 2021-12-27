Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 742.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CX Institutional raised its holdings in ANSYS by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $403.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.69 and a 200 day moving average of $368.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

