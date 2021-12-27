Allworth Financial LP Has $142,000 Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Valvoline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.