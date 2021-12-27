Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $323.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.16 and a 12 month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Truist upped their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.06.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

