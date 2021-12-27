Allworth Financial LP Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 265.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 55,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average is $208.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

