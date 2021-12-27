Head to Head Contrast: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) & Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manchester United and Pop Culture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $665.67 million 0.93 -$124.11 million ($0.68) -20.93 Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.67 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -16.15% -10.76% -2.62% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Manchester United and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Manchester United on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday sector conducts all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

