Critical Review: Brady (NYSE:BRC) vs. Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Brady has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brady and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.14 billion 2.44 $129.66 million $2.50 21.52 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brady and Shapeways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Shapeways has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Brady.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 11.04% 15.07% 10.89% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

Summary

Brady beats Shapeways on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

