Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

DFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 32.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth $202,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 402,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

DFH stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

