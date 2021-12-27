Brokerages Set Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) PT at $29.67

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.83%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,596 shares of company stock worth $7,760,516 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

