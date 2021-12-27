M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,305 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of GT stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.