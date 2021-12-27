The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.7% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.9% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $21.07 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.