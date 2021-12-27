9,049 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.38 on Monday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.38, a PEG ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

