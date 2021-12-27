ING Groep NV Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $359.36 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

