Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 194.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 45,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

J stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

