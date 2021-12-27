Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Stuart Lerner Sells 2,857 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total value of C$203,398.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at C$520,991.11.

Shares of STN opened at C$70.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$40.75 and a 52 week high of C$73.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

