Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman Buys 3,600 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 765,059 shares in the company, valued at C$4,008,909.16.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,184.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.24 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$640.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.