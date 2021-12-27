Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $70,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,474,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

