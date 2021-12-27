Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358,340 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Sealed Air worth $68,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $65.39 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

