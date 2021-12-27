Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $64,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.