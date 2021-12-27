Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $60,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,872. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $134.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

