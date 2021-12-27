Allworth Financial LP Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $166.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.