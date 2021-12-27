Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,519 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $58,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 637.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 159,061 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 275,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $550,515 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

APLS opened at $49.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

