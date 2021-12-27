Optibase (OBAS) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Optibase to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Optibase and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -74.36% 8.11% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Optibase and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 312 973 1188 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Optibase’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optibase and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.50 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.86

Optibase’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Optibase competitors beat Optibase on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

