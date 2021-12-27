ING Groep NV Purchases 1,187 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

