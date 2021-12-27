Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,446,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 303,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $67.54.

