Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 21.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,820,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $494.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $310.62 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.96.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

