Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 38,088 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,088 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,159. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

