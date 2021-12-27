$0.10 EPS Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14.

