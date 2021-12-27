Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.34). Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

LMNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Limoneira by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of -40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

