Oxbridge Re (OXBR) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oxbridge Re to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $1.21 million -$50,000.00 5.57 Oxbridge Re Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.37

Oxbridge Re’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35% Oxbridge Re Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oxbridge Re and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re Competitors 677 2992 2674 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Oxbridge Re’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxbridge Re has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Oxbridge Re competitors beat Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

