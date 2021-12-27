Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,593 shares of company stock worth $12,106,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

