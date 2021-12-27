Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.17 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $124.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

