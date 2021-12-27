U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,383,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.29.

NYSE MSCI opened at $611.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.75. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

