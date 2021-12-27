Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 72,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 503,161 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,932,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $544,862,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.