AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 100,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $248.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average of $247.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.